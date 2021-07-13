By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency has seized and defused 208 mines and unexploded ordnance on territories liberated from the Armenian occupation in 2020.

In a report on demining operations carried out in the liberated lands from July 5 to 10, the agency said that 153 anti-personnel and 29 anti-tank mines, as well as 26 unexploded munitions, were found and neutralized.

Some 113 hectares of land were cleared of mines and unexploded munitions within a week.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General's Office filed a criminal case into the explosion of a cluster-bomb munition that injured an Azerbaijani civilian in Fuzuli region's Garakhanbayli village on July 12.

The wounded civilian, whose condition is severe, is being treated.

"Elshan Khalilov having multiple shrapnel wounds was brought to the emergency department. After the check-up, he was taken to the surgical department for surgery. Khalilov has multiple shrapnel wounds in the left chest. As soon as his condition improves, he will be evacuated in Baku," physician Anar Mammadov said.

Over 140 Azerbaijanis have been killed or injured in the explosion of mines planted by Armenians in Azerbaijan’s formerly occupied regions since the end of the war in autumn 2020 that saw Azerbaijan liberate most of its territories in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Azerbaijan has warned its citizens against traveling to formerly occupied territories without permission, citing land mine threats. It should be noted that Nuru Nuriyev was detained back in February for attempting to visit these territories.

On June 12, Armenia submitted to Azerbaijan mine maps for Aghdam, and on July 3 mine maps for Fuzuli and Zangilan. The mine maps show that Armenian planted 97,000 mines in Aghdam and 92,000 mines in Fuzuli and Zangilan.

