The meeting of the Coordination Headquarters set up on President Ilham Aliyev's order to resolve in a centralized manner the issues related to Azerbaijan's liberated lands has discussed the progress of work in various spheres, Trend reported on June 10.

Opening the meeting, the head of the Presidential Administration and the Coordination Headquarters, Samir Nuriyev, spoke about the president's visits to Shusha and Aghdam last month. He added that during the visits, the president reviewed the restoration and reconstruction in the said areas, took part in a number of groundbreaking ceremonies and gave necessary instructions.

Nuriyev stressed that the headquarters in its daily activity is guided by specific presidential instructions and assigned tasks.

At the meeting, the reports on the situation with the implementation of the demining projects, urban planning, and transport-communication infrastructure, the measures being taken in the field of management and efficient use of water resources, inventory of historical and cultural monuments, protection of these monuments, social protection of family members of martyrs, war-disabled, wounded, veterans and war veterans were heard and the necessary instructions were given.

The main goal of the headquarters, which was created on November 24, 2020, is to mobilize and efficiently use all resources to implement the task set by President Aliyev to restore and reconstruct the liberated lands in line with the highest standards.

In its official statement in early May, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said that hundreds of cultural institutions, 927 libraries with a book fund of 4.6 million, 22 museums and museum branches with more than 100,000 exhibits, 4 art galleries, 8 culture, and recreation parks, as well as one of the oldest settlements in the world in Fuzuli district - Azykh Cave, Shusha State Historical and Architectural Reserve has become a victim of Armenian vandalism.

The hostilities between Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed after that latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani Army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres and historic Shusha city. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

