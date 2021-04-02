By Laman Ismayilova

The Open-Air Museum of Occupation will open in liberated Aghdam region.

Currently, the government is working on the restoration of Azerbaijan's museums and monuments in the territories previously occupied by Armenian invaders.

Culture Minister Anar Karimov noted that the restoration work will start from Aghdam region. Many international experts are involved in projecting the Open-Air Museum of Occupation.

The main goal is to show the scale of destructions caused by Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan.

The Culture Ministry will restore the cultural and historical monuments on the liberated territories.

In general, 210 historical-cultural monuments, 30 cultural houses, 19 libraries, 8 musical schools, 7 museums, 1 gallery and 1 theatre will be restored in Shuha city.

As a result of Armenian vandalism, hundreds of cultural institutions, including 927 libraries with 4.6 million books, 808 palaces of culture, clubs and other cultural institutions, 85 music and art schools were destroyed on Azerbaijan's occupied territories.

Over 700 historical and cultural monuments registered by the state before the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were looted, including the 11 and 15-span Khudaferin bridges in Jabrayil, Ganjasar and Khudavend sanctuaries in Kalbajar, the mausoleum in Aghdam's Khachin Turbetli village, Azykh cave in Fuzuli as well as Shusha state historical and architectural reserve.

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed after Armenia launched large-scale attacks on Azerbaijani forces and civilians on September 27.

The 44 days of war ended with a Russian-brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement ended the 30-year-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of the Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

For about three decades, Armenia failed to implement the UN Security Council resolutions demanding the withdrawal of the Armenian troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz