The task of the Turkish-Russian Joint Monitoring Center, the activity and goals of which were determined upon the decision of January 30 between the two countries, is to put an end to all clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh region and monitor the ceasefire regime, Turkish officer of the joint monitoring center, Colonel Ali Karakas said, Trend reports on Feb. 5.

“The Turkish-Russian Joint Monitoring Center in Aghdam continues to monitor the observance of the ceasefire regime,” Karakas said.

"The center continues to collect, summarize and clarify the information about any violations, monitor the ceasefire regime through UAVs and consider other complaints in connection with violations," Karakas added.

