The Nagorno-Karabakh Law Office, which will be located in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city, has already been established, Anar Baghirov, chairman of the Bar Association said on December 29.

“The necessary assistance will be rendered to organize the activity of the structure,” the chairman said. "We have such an honorable task as the creation of new lawyers' structures in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Our citizens returning to their houses, to their homeland must be provided with high-quality legal assistance.”

“The Law Institute will fulfill this task as soon as possible,” Baghirov added. “Thus, the Bar Association will work in our districts, in which the access to legal assistance has not been provided for many years."

