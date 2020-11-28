By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry has posted on its webiste video footages from newly-liberated Kalbajar region's Istisu village.

Spring water sources in Istisu are especially distinguished by favorable gas and chemical composition, high temperature and big natural resources.

Head of the National Geological Exploration Service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Ali Aliyev, earlier stated that a big sanatorium and a mineral water bottling plant operated at the Istisu thermal spring in the 1980s of the last century. The plant produced 800,000 litres of water per day. Every year 50,000 people were treated and rested in Istisu sanatorium.

