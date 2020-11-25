By Trend

For the entire period of [Karabakh] hostilities, Turkey has responded to the political pressure exerted on Azerbaijan, because we are one nation, two states, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral said, Trend reports.

According to the ambassador, there are fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey, which don't exist between other peoples of the world.

“Azerbaijan is also our homeland, and our hearts are filled with the same feelings. The pain of Azerbaijan is our pain, its joy is our joy. Today the refugees from Kalbajar are returning home to their native lands. This is the result of a great victory of Azerbaijan. Turkey has always been next to Azerbaijan, and today it is also next to it with all its capabilities," Ozoral added.

