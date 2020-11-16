By Trend

The ceasefire regime is being observed in Nagorno-Karabakh, Chief of the Directorate of Media service and Information of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Major General Igor Konashenkov said, Trend reports citing TASS.

The ceasefire is being observed along the entire line of contact, said Konashenkov.

Konashenkov said that the deployment of observation posts of Russian peacekeepers in the areas of the peacekeeping operation along the line of contact has been completed, and they monitor the situation around the clock.

The ministry said that more than 140 flights for the transfer of peacekeepers and equipment have been made by Russian Aerospace Forces planes since November 10.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that over 470 refugees returned to Nagorno-Karabakh on November 15.

On November 15 of this year, 475 refugees returned to Nagorno-Karabakh from Armenia, accompanied by patrols of the Russian peacekeeping forces and military police, Konashenkov noted.

Since November 14, 725 people have returned to their places of residence, who had previously left the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh due to hostilities, the major general said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz