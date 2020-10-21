By Aisha Jabbarova

The Azerbaijani Army continues successful operations against the Armenian armed forces that attack the Azerbaijani positions in violation of the humanitarian truce and in an attempt to regain their lost positions.

The Armenian armed forces attacked Azerbaijani positions using small arms, mortars, and howitzers in Aghdere, Fizuli-Jabrayil, and Gubadli directions of the front line on October 20 and 21, the Defence Ministry has reported.

As a result of Azerbaijan’s counter-offensive operation, the 18th motorized rifle division of the Armenian armed forces in the Jabrayil and Gubadli directions of the front were forced to withdraw, losing personnel and military vehicles, the ministry said.

The Azerbaijani Army seized positions of the 5th mountain rifle regiment and took a large number of weapons and ammunition as trophies. The regiment's chief of artillery, commander of artillery division, and commander of the 4th battalion together with the battalion's military personnel were killed during the operation.

Deputy Commander of the 6th and 7th mountain rifle regiments Vahan Sargsyan was among the killed.

During the battles in Gubadli direction, the Artillery Units of the Azerbaijan Army destroyed units of the Armenian armed forces.

The Azerbaijani Army destroyed three artillery pieces, several mortars, and three vehicles with military personnel during the operation.

Armenia launched large-scale attacks on Azerbaijani positions and civilians on the line of contact on September 27. Armenia’s attack provoked large-scale Azerbaijani counteroffensive to liberate occupied territories.

The Azerbaijani Army has liberated dozens of villages, strategic heights, as well as Fuzuli, Zangilan city and Hadrut town in the military operations so far.

