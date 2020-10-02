By Trend

Azerbaijani Canadian Multicultural Center has protested against the BBC channel's biased publications and TV spots, the State Committee for Work with Diaspora told Trend on Oct.2.

In its open letter addressed to BBC, the center wrote that the Azerbaijani community is deeply concerned about the recent publication full of disinformation materials and articles on hostilities in Karabakh.

"In particular, we are concerned about the articles headlined ‘Armenia states its plane was shot down by Turkey’ of September 29, 2020 and ‘Azerbaijan and Turkey will destroy the Armenian population of Nagorno Karabakh’ on September 28, 2020,” the letter said. “Anyway, BBC published allegations of Armenians without any evidence. Such groundless accusations undoubtedly serve to undermine the prestige of Azerbaijanis and Turks in the international arena and form an unfair public opinion.”

"We believe that BBC, as an authoritative news agency, is ready to review unfounded information, clarify biased information and prioritize public interest when publishing articles," added the letter.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

Military actions continued on Sept. 29 - Oct. 1. According to a statement from Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry, the Armenian armed forces have suffered heavy losses along the entire front line from Sept. 27 through Sept. 30, including tanks, armored vehicles, artillery installations, rocket launch systems, as well as command and observation posts, air defense systems, etc.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz