Peace in the region is impossible without the implementation of Security Council resolutions and the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, President Aide Hikmat Hajiyev said on September 30.

“We generally welcome the holding of closed-door consultations at the UN Security Council on September 29 in connection with the Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan,” Hajiyev said.

The presidential aide recalled that in 1993, the UN Security Council adopted four resolutions demanding the withdrawal of Armenian forces from all the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

“Armenia has not yet implemented those resolutions. This is, first of all, disrespectful to the Security Council itself,” he added.

“The members of the Security Council should raise the issue of the importance of the implementation of these resolutions during all relevant discussions. Peace in the region is impossible without the implementation of the Security Council resolutions and the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.”

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres.

Azerbaijan launched a counter-offensive operation along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Azerbaijan liberated Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari Abdulrahmanli villages of Fizuli district, Boyuk Marjanli, and Nuzgar villages of Jabrayil district as well as strategically-important Murov height and destroyed the positions of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of the Agdere district and Murovdag.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chaired by the United States, Russia and France has been mediating the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict since the signing of the volatile cease-fire agreement in 1994. The Minsk Group’s efforts have resulted in no progress and to this date, Armenia has failed to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) that demand the withdrawal of Armenian military forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

