By Trend

Many Italian media published articles sharply condemning the provocation of the Armenian armed forces on July 12 on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district, Trend reports.

The media included the İl Giornale newspaper, the Inside Over Italia analytical news portal, newspapers, news agencies and information-analytical portals such as Askanews, Agenzia Nova, Notizie Geopolitiche, TGCom24, European Affairs, EurosiaNews, Giornale Diplomatico, etc.

The authors of articles, based on information from the Azerbaijani Embassy in Italy about the provocation of Armenia, referred to statements made by the Assistant to Azerbaijan’s President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, the Azerbaijani Foreign and Defense Ministries.

They also referred to statements made by influential members of the Italian Parliament, Chairman of the Senate Permanent Commission on Foreign Relations, Senator Vito Petrocelli, Chairman of the Italian Delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly and Deputy Chairman of the Permanent Commission on Foreign Relations of the Chamber of Deputies, MP Paolo Grimoldi, as well as the Chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Association of Friendship with Azerbaijan in the Italian Parliament, Senator Stefano Lucidi and Chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Association of Friendship with Azerbaijan in the Italian Parliament, MP Rossana Boldi.

The publications emphasized that the parliamentarians in their statements condemned the provocations of Armenia, supported the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, noting the importance of resolving the conflict on the basis of UN Security Council resolutions and declared that Italy’s position on the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was clearly set out in the “Joint Declaration on Strengthening Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and Italy" and that they appealed to the Italian government for urgent measures to resolve the conflict.

The articles also contained the conclusions of the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Italy Mammad Ahmadzade. Informing about the aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan and the latest provocation of the Armenian side, the ambassador noted the importance of condemning the military aggression and recent military provocations of Armenia against Azerbaijan by the entire world community, including Italy.

It was noted that Italy’s position on the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is clearly stated in the “Joint Declaration on Strengthening the Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and Italy,” in which the parties expressed their support for independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and internationally recognized borders.

Another thing stated was the unacceptability of acts of aggression in the system of international relations, as well as the fact that the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be resolved on the basis of the fundamental principles of the 1975 Helsinki Final Act, in particular the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders, on the basis of relevant resolutions and documents of the UN and OSCE.

---

