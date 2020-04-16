By Trend

With the entire world facing the crisis of the coronavirus it is both strange and unfortunate that so-called "elections" have taken place in Nagorno-Karabakh, US expert, CEO of Caspian Group Holdings Rob Sobhani told Trend.

“This of course does not help in any way further the cause of peace and may even hurt the peace process. The International community responsible for conflict resolution will not be happy with these so-called "elections" because the mood across the world is to promote cooperation and peace,” he said.

Sobhani pointed out that the three co-chairs US, Russia and France may now renew their efforts to solve the conflict.

“In fact, the global pandemic has created a situation across the world that shows world leaders must cooperate to solve problems such as the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. More broadly speaking, the recent intense talks between Russian and US presidents on the global oil price collapse may pose a new opportunity for world leaders to cooperate on the resolution of the conflict,” he concluded.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding regions.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding regions.

