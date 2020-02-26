By Trend

Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan has been going on for 30 years and one of the bloodiest pages of this conflict is the Khojaly genocide, Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov said at an art exhibition organized by the Azerbaijani Foreign Affairs Ministry on the 28th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Trend reports.

"As many as 613 civilians were killed with particular cruelty as a result of the genocide committed in Khojaly. The crimes in Khojaly has been fully proven thanks to measures taken by Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies. These crimes put responsibility both on the state level and at personal level," Khlafov said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

During the Karabakh war, on Feb. 25-26, 1992, the Armenian armed forces, together with the 366th infantry regiment of Soviet troops, stationed in Khankendi, committed an act of genocide against the population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly. As many as 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women and 70 old people were killed in the massacre. Eight families were totally exterminated, 130 children lost one parent and 25 children lost both. Some 1,275 innocent residents were taken hostage, while the fate of 150 people still remains unknown.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding regions.

