By Abdul Kerimkhanov

A small Azerbaijani girl named Nuray, who is a native of Armenian-occupied Shusha city, has made a heartfelt video about her hometown Shusha.

In a video circulated in social media, Nuray addressed the international community to help her go back to her hometown.

Speaking in English, Nuray says: “I am very sad, because my mommy was crying. I asked my mommy why are you crying? She said I want my home, I want my city Shusha. But it is not possible now. 27 years ago when she was like my age, Shusha was occupied by Armenian troops. I cannot imagine how it was hard. I want [to] stop war. I want my home back. I want Karabakh."

Another Azerbaijani IDP from Shusha, Rovshana Guliyeva, who lived in this city before its occupation on 8 May 1992, called on the international community to put pressure on Armenia to leave the occupied lands of Azerbaijan. Guliyeva made her address in a video shared in the Twitter page of Head of Nagorno-Karabakh’s Azerbaijani community Tural Ganjaliyev on February 15.

In her appeal to the international community, Guliyeva stressed Azerbaijani people's readiness for peaceful coexistence with the Armenian community of Nagorno-Karabakh within the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and inviolability of its borders.

Nagorno-Karabakh is Azerbaijan’s breakaway region which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. To this day, Armenia has not implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding regions.

---

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AbdulKerim94

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz