The Armenian side continue to make provocations regarding the combat positions of the Gazakh border division of the Azerbaijani State Border Service, located on the contact line on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, Trend reports referring to the State Border Service.

An excavator laying the supply routes in combat positions was subjected to the Armenian side’s shelling at about 13:20 (GMT+4) on September 20.

The return fire was suppressed.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

