Baku, Minsk mull ways to deepen healthcare cooperation [PHOTOS]

16 April 2025 14:33 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

A meeting was held at the Ministry of Health with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to our country, Dmitry Pinevich, Azernews reports.

Welcoming the guests, Minister of Health Teymur Musayev congratulated Dmitry Pinevich on his recent appointment as the Ambassador of Belarus to Azerbaijan.

The minister emphasized that relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus have expanded in many areas, noting that regular meetings between the heads of state, as well as mutual visits by government officials, play a significant role in the development of relations between the two countries in various fields, including healthcare.

Teymur Musayev also expressed satisfaction with the level of effective cooperation between the two countries in the field of healthcare. According to the minister, regular mutual visits are organized for specialists and doctors working in oncology, transplantology, cardiology, neurosurgery, and other medical fields to participate in experience exchange and professional development programs.

Highlighting the global importance of the pharmaceutical industry in terms of innovative development, Teymur Musayev also noted the successful cooperation between the two countries in this area.

In turn, Dmitry Pinevich stated that Belarus places special importance on the development of relations with Azerbaijan. The ambassador pointed out that cooperation between Belarus and Azerbaijan has developed with positive momentum in recent years and that over time, the relationship has reached the level of strategic partnership.

During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for cooperation in the pharmaceutical industry, medicine, and healthcare. They also exchanged views on improving the training of medical personnel, establishing cooperation on the implementation of digitalization in healthcare systems, and other issues of mutual interest.