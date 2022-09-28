Azerbaijan confirms 164 more COVID-19 cases, 248 recoveries

28 September 2022 18:09 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 164 new COVID-19 cases, 248 patients have recovered, and three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 821,162 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 810,181 of them have recovered, and 9,910 people have died. Currently, 1,071 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,054 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,245,111 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 870 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on September 28.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 287 citizens, the second dose to 131 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 369 citizens. As many as 83 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,888,466 vaccine doses were administered, 5,381,190 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,867,228 people – the second dose, 3,378,441 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 261,607 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

