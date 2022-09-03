Azerbaijan confirms 612 more COVID-19 cases, 431 recoveries

3 September 2022 21:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 612 new COVID-19 cases, 431 patients have recovered, and eight patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 815,047 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 801,707 of them have recovered, and 9,822 people have died. Currently, 3,518 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,025 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,166,533 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 1,333 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on September 3, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 299 citizens, the second dose to 201 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 714 citizens. As many as 119 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,864,225 vaccine doses were administered, 5,374,702 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,863,644 people – the second dose, 3,366,315 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 259,564 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz