Azerbaijan confirms 36 more COVID-19 cases, 24 recoveries

Azerbaijan has detected 36 new COVID-19 cases, 24 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 793,371 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,442 of them have recovered, and 9,717 people have died. Currently, 212 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,117 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,970,953 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 1,457 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 3.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 493 citizens, the second dose to 168, while the third dose and the next doses to 671 citizens. Some 125 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,772,490 vaccine doses were administered, 5,356,988 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,854,386 people – the second dose, 3,311,403 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Some 249,713 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

