In order to increase the availability of medical services for citizens in Azerbaijan within the framework of compulsory health insurance package, number of private medical institutions with which the State Agency for compulsory health insurance has concluded contracts has increased to 56, agency told Trend.

According to agency, 2,550 medical services are currently being provided to citizens as part of the compulsory medical insurance package. They can be used in public medical institutions subordinated to Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB).

If it is impossible to provide relevant services in state medical institutions subordinate to TABIB, referral is issued to a private medical institution with which an agreement has been concluded.

The list, addresses and contact numbers of these medical institutions are posted on official website of agency.

1. Baku Health Center

2. Central Clinic Hospital

3. Caspian International Hospital

4. Republican Treatment and Diagnostics Centre

5. Treatment and Diagnostic center in Ganja

6. Ganja International Hospital

7. Teaching Surgery Clinic of Azerbaijan Medical University

8. Main Military Medical Department of the State Security Service

9. Zeferan hospital

10. EGE Hospital

11. Sumgait Hospital

12. Avrasiya Hospital

13. Special Treatment Health Complex

14. Leyla Medical Center

15. Badam Medical Center

16. Lor Hospital

17. Malham International Hospital

18. OKI clinic in Gusar region

19. Oksigen Clinic Hospital

20. Diaqnoz Medical Center

21. Baku City Hospital

22. Mediland Hospital

23. Medera Hospital

24. Stimul Hospital

25. Medistyle Hospital

26. Batıgoz Medical Plaza

27. Educational-Therapeutic Clinic of Azerbaijan Medical University

28. Istanbul NS Clinic

29. Olimp Hospital

30. Kepez Hospital

31. Salam Doctor

32. Biological Medicine Clinic in Masalli region

33. Real Hospital

34. Turan Hospital

35. Referans Center of Clinic and Laboratory (Central branch)

36. Dunyagoz Hospital

37. Regional Hospital

38. Sahhat German-Azerbaijani Medical Center

39. Spero Hospital (Dobromed)

40. Milan Hospital

41. Referans Medical Center in Qabala

42. Celamig Eye Clinic

43. Referans Center of Clinic and Laboratory (Ahmadli branch)

44. Funda Hospital

45. Fonus hearing treatment center

46. Bona Dea International Hospital

47. Unikal Clinic

48. Istanbul Clinic

49. Liman Clinic

50. Briz-L Eye Clinic

51. MasMedical Center Referans in Masalli region

52. Premium Clinic

53. Baku Eye Clinic

54. Asmed Clinic

55. Amana Clinic

56. Republican Hospital named after Arif Heydarov of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

