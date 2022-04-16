By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 14 new COVID-19 cases, 36 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,349 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 782,506 of them have recovered, and 9,705 people have died. Currently, 138 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,776 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,766,600 tests have been conducted so far.

---

