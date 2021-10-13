By Ayya Lmahamad

A new batch of medical supplies to fight COVID-19 has been delivered to Azerbaijan as part of the EU-funded Solidarity for Health Initiative project implemented by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The delivery included two ventilators and a BiPAP device for oxygen therapy, four patient monitors, four high flow nasal oxygen cannula to help patients recover from severe illness due to COVID-19 and 4,000 PZR test reagents.

Moreover, 100 tablets, five laptops, five modems, and software for them were handed over to the country to help with the surveillance of COVID-19 cases.

The handover act was signed by EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Head, Ambassador Peter Michalko, Azerbaijan's Deputy Health Minister Viktor Gasimov, and WHO Representative in Azerbaijan Hande Harmanci.

Earlier, four more medical shipments were delivered to the country in July, September, and December 2020 as part of the EU-WHO project containing large numbers of medical equipment to help patients and personal protective equipment for healthcare workers.

Moreover, Viktor Gasimov stated that Azerbaijan has nearly 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine stocks, adding that the required number of vaccination points has been created in the country, Trend reported.

He added that enough medical personnel had been involved in the vaccination process at these points. Gasimov noted that all opportunities for vaccination had been created.

Gasimov also noted that Azerbaijan continues research on COVID-19 vaccine production.

Likewise, Hande Harmanci stated that it is imperative to vaccinate people with a weaker immune system to protect them from disease. She noted that the decision on the vaccination of people with specific diseases can be made by the relevant structures.

“I am glad that in September 2021 the number of infected people decreased. Meanwhile, the number of people vaccinated with both doses exceeded 40 percent of the population,” the official said.

The nationwide vaccination is free and on a voluntary basis and is in line with the “Strategy of vaccination against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022”.

The country started vaccinating citizens using China’s Sinovac on January 18, the Vaxzevria vaccine produced by AstraZeneca on May 3, Russia’s Sputnik V on May 18, and US-produced Pfizer on June 7.

At the same time, as of August 9, Azerbaijan started issuing vaccination exemption certificates for citizens with contraindications to coronavirus vaccines approved for use in the country.

It should be noted that as of September 1, residents over 18 are required to have COVID-19 vaccines for the use of services of public catering establishments, hotels, and large trade centers. COVID-19 passports were first applied as of May 31 for entry to sports and recreational centers and later for entry to concerts and weddings. In addition, a COVID-19 passport is required for attending the wedding ceremonies.

Azerbaijan confirmed its first COVID-19 case on February 28, 2020. The country introduced a special quarantine regime on March 25 and took a number of measures to fight COVID-19 in the country.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz