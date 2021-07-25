By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 386 new COVID-19 cases, 149 patients have recovered and four patients have died, Trend reports on July 25 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 340,443 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 332,056 of them have recovered, and 5,006 people have died. Currently, 3,381 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,684 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,975,081 tests have been conducted so far.