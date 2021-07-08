By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 104 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on July 8.

Some 39 patients have recovered and 1 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 336,788 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 330,606 patients have recovered, 4,980 people have died. Currently, 1,202 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 8,709 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 3,821,726 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 3,964,102 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 2,417,173 citizens, and the second one to 1,546,929 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 53,478 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz