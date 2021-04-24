By Trend

Some 16,090 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Apr.24, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 8,830 citizens, and the second one to 7,260 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 1,412,481 citizens have been vaccinated, 934,906 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 477,575 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.

