By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 685 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on January 7.

Some 1,931 patients have recovered and 27 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 222,885 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 203,527 patients have recovered, 2,845 people have died. Currently, 16,513 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 9,915 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,241,908 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

