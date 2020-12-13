By Trend

Rapid tests are used all over the world, the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) told Trend on Dec. 13.

However, their accuracy is lower compared to PCR tests.

Azerbaijan also conducted a trial of these tests and revealed that the result of this test is negative among people with low viral load, recently infected or those in the recovery phase.

The result can be positive among the patients with a high temperature who are being treated. For this reason, Azerbaijan denied to use these tests.

Azerbaijan has already accepted PCR tests, assessed by the WHO as tests of the highest quality for the detection of coronavirus.

However, there is no prohibition on the use of rapid tests at home. This is a matter of personal preference. In general, such rapid tests can be used in case of many diseases.

In general, the import of any medicines and similar tests into Azerbaijan is not within the competence of TABIB.