By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 133 new COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on September 24.

Some 162 patients have been infected and 1 patient have died in the reported period.

So far, 39,686 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 37,255 patients have recovered, 581 people have died. Currently, 1,850 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,618 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,080,873 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

---

