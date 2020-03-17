By Trend

As of now 711 persons have left quarantine in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the board of Azerbaijan's Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli said at joint meeting of the committee on health and on legal policy and state building of the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports on March 16.

According to him, now 560 persons are in quarantine.

"We can quickly and very precisely test over 5,000 persons per day. Up to 4,200 persons have been examined, 25 of them tested positive. Seven of those have their incubation period finished, so they recovered and were released," he noted.

Azerbaijan has enough drugs and medical means to combat against coronavirus, Bayramli added.

