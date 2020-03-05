By Trend

Currently, up to 500 people are quarantined in Azerbaijan, member of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, Head of the working group on infectious diseases of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Unit Vasif Aliyev said at a briefing due to the coronavirus, Trend reports on March 5.

Aliyev added that this disease occurs in the majority of people around the world in a milder form. Complications are observed in 4-5 percent of those infected, and there is a need for the treatment of such patients in hospitals.

---

