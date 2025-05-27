Garabagh horses dazzle again at Ethnosport Culture Festival [PHOTOS]

27 May 2025 13:22 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The 7th Ethnosport Culture Festival came to a close with a storm of applause and vibrant celebration of ancestral heritage, Azernews reports.

Held at the historic Atatürk Airport in Istanbul, the four-day spectacle brought together over 1,000 participants from 35 countries.

Organised by the World Ethnosport Confederation, the festival was a dynamic fusion of ancient sports and cultural showcases.

From the thunder of mounted archery to the rhythm of folk dances, from masterful handicrafts to the enticing aromas of traditional cuisine, every corner of the venue pulsed with the heartbeat of global heritage.

Azerbaijan's participation in the festival was nothing short of extraordinary. A 130-member delegation, led by the State Border Service and orchestrated by the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation, made a striking impression on the festival participants.

At the heart of their performance were twenty of the magnificent Garabagh horses, whose poised grace and power turned heads and stole hearts.

The 7th Ethnosport Culture Festival reached a dramatic peak during a breathtaking segment titled "Victory" performed by the Azerbaijani delegation.

This standout performance, which paid homage to Turkic strength and unity, was attended by President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and First Lady Emine Erdoğan.

The Azerbaijani cultural festival invited thousands of visitors into an immersive experience.

Inside, the guests were treated with exquisite traditional carpets, historical publications and delicate kelaghayis, known as silk headscarves symbolizing elegance and cultural depth.

Equally mesmerising were the artistic performances by Azerbaijani dancers.

The Zangazur-Azerbaijan Folk Dance Ensemble and other traditional performers lit up the stage with energy, grace and vibrant costumes, drawing enthusiastic crowds and leaving an indelible mark on the festival.

From cultural exhibitions to equestrian excellence, Azerbaijan left an unforgettable legacy at the 7th Ethnosport Culture Festival.