Three days of vibrant fashion and creativity at Baku Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025–2026 [PHOTOS]

Laman Ismayilova

The Baku Congress Center hosted one of the most vibrant events in the fashion world—Baku Fashion Week for the Fall/Winter 2025–2026 season, Azernews reports.

Over the course of three days, the capital of Azerbaijan transformed into a runway for fresh ideas, creative discoveries, and cultural self-expression, becoming a meeting place for designers, stylists, media, and everyone passionate about fashion. The event highlighted the growing significance of the country on the international fashion arena.

It was not just a runway show—it was a dialogue between masters and young talents, cultures, generations, and aesthetics. This season, collections by renowned designers such as Emre Erdemoglu and Jihan Nakar from Turkey, ZHIWJ from Tajikistan, as well as Azerbaijani brands—CONFIDANCE, UVENTA, GUNAH, Saint Aslan, Dada’s, TUVA, Fidan Sadıg, and Chovghun—were showcased on the runway. Particular attention from the audience was drawn to the presentation of the jewelry brand Hasanovs and the capsule collection Monkey Fourest.

The event was organized by the platforms ModePoint and Stock Concept Store, which have been actively developing fashion as part of Azerbaijan’s creative industry and creating professional opportunities for designers over the past few years.

Among the guests were prominent figures of Azerbaijan’s fashion industry, influencers, stylists, and show business representatives. Baku Fashion Week is confidently strengthening its position in the international fashion calendar, becoming not just an event but a platform for cultural diplomacy, innovative design, and global creative exchange. The FW 2025–2026 season marked yet another step in this direction, once again emphasizing Azerbaijan’s potential as a new hub for the global fashion community—where modernity reinterprets traditions, and style speaks the universal language of inspiration.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.