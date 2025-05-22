Azerbaijani Culture Days in Tajikistan celebrate timeless friendship [PHOTOS]

22 May 2025 17:32 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan and Tajikistan enjoy a time-honored friendship built on shared cultural values, deep historical roots, and mutual respect.

Over the years, this bond has evolved into a dynamic partnership, with cultural cooperation playing a key role in bringing the two nations closer.

This enduring relationship was formalized through the establishment of diplomatic ties on May 29, 1992. Since then, bilateral cooperation has steadily deepened across various fields, particularly culture.

Today, cultural exchanges, including classical music collaborations and joint artistic projects, have become a proud tradition between the two nations.

As part of this close cooperation, the Azerbaijani Culture Days have been held in Tajikistan, organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Azernews reports.

A grand gala concert was held at the Sadriddin Ayni Tajik State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre within the event.

The event was attended byAzerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli, Culture Minister of Tajikistan Matlubakhon Sattoriyon, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Tajikistan Alimirzamin Asgarov, as well as representatives of the diplomatic corps in Dushanbe, cultural figures, and members of the public.

In their remarks, both ministers emphasized that culture serves as a reliable bridge between the two nations and highlighted the importance of regularly holding such events that contribute to the development of cultural ties. They also noted the sincere friendship between the presidents of both countries, which plays a crucial role in enhancing bilateral cooperation in all spheres.

The official part of the event was followed by a fascinating concert program.

The evening, marked by a celebration of Azerbaijani musical heritage, opened with a breathtaking performance of "Dance with Drums" by the Azerbaijani State Dance Ensemble (artistic director: People’s Artist Rufat Khalilzade).

The ensemble went on to skillfully perform dances inspired by Uzeyir Hajibayli's operetta "Arshin Mal Alan", including "Fantasy," "Qaytagi," "Uzundara," and "Agh Chicheyim."

People's Artist Gulnaz Ismayilova performed Tofig Guliyev's "Baku," Simara Imanova sang Bahram Nasibov's "Garabagh," and Honored Artists Sabuhi Ibayev and Akshin Abdullayev delivered moving renditions of Khan Shushinski's "Mountains of Shusha" and Uzeyir Hajibayli's "Beloved," respectively.

Fagan Alasgarov (balaban) performed Alakbar Taghiyev's "You Never Came," while Mirjavid Jafarov (tar) played Hasan Rzayev's "Chahargah Rhapsody."

The "Dervish" group presented Niyamaddin Musayev's "The World is Yours, The World is Mine" and Alakbar Taghiyev's "I Sacrifice Myself for You."

The grand evening also featured Tajik musical performances.

People's Artist Gulyaz Mammadova performed "Shodu, Shodu, Shodam," Honored Artist Lala Mammadova sang "Shirin Dilbar", Ashiq Samira and Ashiq Ali duet thrilled the audience with the compositions "Bir gözlə ashug oldum" and "Yorat manam".

The gala concert concluded with a powerful rendition of Muslim Magomayev's famous song "Azerbaijan," performed by Honored Artist Khayyam Mustafazadeh.

All performances were met with sustained applause from the audience.