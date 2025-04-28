Young opera stars shine at 2nd Fidan Hajiyeva's Int'l Opera Festival [PHOTOS]

28 April 2025 13:25 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater opened its doors to the guests of the second Fidan Hajiyeva's International Opera Festival with a spectacular concert "Gənc opera ulduzları" (Young opera stars), Azernews reports.

A special event of this day of the festival was that about fifty musicians and young vocalists from 6 to 16 years old of the beautiful half of humanity took part in it.

This evening, mainly only girls shone on the stage! Accompanied by the graceful female chamber orchestra MEZZO, students of the Fidan Hajiyeva's Music School of Vocal and the People's Artist herself performed. Young talents immersed themselves in the magic of the big stage for the first time. They were from six to sixteen years old - the age of dreams, first excitement and bright victories.

The first women's chamber orchestra MEZZO in the history of Azerbaijan was created in 2019 by Fidan Hajiyeva.

The group includes professional musicians who, in addition to playing traditional female musical instruments, perform compositions on the double bass, cello, trombone, etc., demonstrating that art has no barriers either by age or stereotypes. The orchestra has repeatedly performed successfully at various concert venues.

The works of Azerbaijani and world classics sounded to the thunderous applause of the audience. With each note, with each aria, the stage seemed to blossom - along with the dreams of young voices about a great future.

A special highlight of the evening was the performance of the choir of the European Azerbaijan School under the direction of the executive director of the school, Italian Francesco Banchini.

One evening - one stage - dozens of sparkling talents: the opera night in Baku was filled with tenderness, inspiration and faith in the bright future of the young Azerbaijani culture.

The second Fidan Hajiyeva's International Opera Festival is taking place in Baku from April 23 to 29.

Over the course of seven days, concerts will be held at various venues in the capital featuring both famous performers and young and young talents aged 6-16 who are taking to the big stage for the first time.

