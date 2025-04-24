Leyla Aliyeva meets with students at Beijing Foreign Studies University [PHOTOS]

24 April 2025 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has visited Beijing Foreign Studies University, Azernews reports.

During a meeting with the vice-rector of the university Gao Gang and Chinese students studying Azerbaijani language there, the role of young people in expanding relations between Azerbaijan and China, as well as the projects implemented in this direction in the education systems of the two countries, was noted. In this regard, the activities of the Azerbaijani language department at Beijing Foreign Studies University, which is interested in studying, researching and promoting Azerbaijani culture, and the importance of training personnel in the Azerbaijani language at the university were highlighted. It was noted that the university's curriculum includes, in addition to the Azerbaijani language, the subjects of Azerbaijani history, culture and literature.

It was noted that a number of projects have been implemented within the framework of the nearly 10-year cooperation between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Beijing Foreign Studies University, and that distance Chinese language courses have been organized under the Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) since 2019 with the initiative and support of the vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva.

During the meeting, a decision was made to sign a memorandum of understanding between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Beijing Foreign Studies University this year.

Then, they were introduced to the Azerbaijani language department of the university. Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva brought to attention the planned measures to expand the activities of the department.

The importance of publishing the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's publications in various fields, including those promoting Azerbaijani culture, in Chinese was noted.