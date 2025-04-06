Azerbaijan’s Mamagama earns ovation at Eurovision in Concert in Amsterdam

6 April 2025 12:29 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Eurovision 2025 representative, Mamagama, delivered their first live performance on April 5 at the widely followed Eurovision in Concert event in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Azernews reports.

The band performed their contest entry “Run With U” and received a standing ovation from the crowd. Their dynamic stage presence and striking visuals made it one of the standout performances of the evening.

Speaking at the pre-show press conference, Mamagama shared insights into their creative process, the meaning behind their song, and their Eurovision journey. They also connected with other country representatives, building rapport ahead of the main event.

One of the signature pre-Eurovision events, Eurovision in Concert serves as a platform for contestants to showcase their acts to fans and media. This year’s show featured 27 country representatives, with Azerbaijan drawing notable attention.

Organizers noted that over 6,000 tickets were sold for the event, reflecting the high level of enthusiasm among Eurovision fans across Europe.

The Eurovision 2025 Song Contest will take place in Basel, Switzerland. Mamagama is scheduled to perform 10th in the first semi-final in May.