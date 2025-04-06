Azerbaijan’s Mamagama earns ovation at Eurovision in Concert in Amsterdam
Azerbaijan’s Eurovision 2025 representative, Mamagama, delivered their first live performance on April 5 at the widely followed Eurovision in Concert event in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Azernews reports.
The band performed their contest entry “Run With U” and received a standing ovation from the crowd. Their dynamic stage presence and striking visuals made it one of the standout performances of the evening.
Speaking at the pre-show press conference, Mamagama shared insights into their creative process, the meaning behind their song, and their Eurovision journey. They also connected with other country representatives, building rapport ahead of the main event.
One of the signature pre-Eurovision events, Eurovision in Concert serves as a platform for contestants to showcase their acts to fans and media. This year’s show featured 27 country representatives, with Azerbaijan drawing notable attention.
Organizers noted that over 6,000 tickets were sold for the event, reflecting the high level of enthusiasm among Eurovision fans across Europe.
The Eurovision 2025 Song Contest will take place in Basel, Switzerland. Mamagama is scheduled to perform 10th in the first semi-final in May.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!