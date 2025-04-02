Shaki hosts Big Caucasus Arts and Dance Competition [PHOTOS]

2 April 2025 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

"Big Caucasus" Arts and Dance Competition has been held at Heydar Aliyev Center in Shaki, Azernews reports.

The competition was co-organized by Azerbaijan Youth Union and the Azerbaijan Dance Association.

Hundreds of talented children from Baku and the country's regions took part in the contest, demonstrating their performances in various age categories in various types of art - folk instruments, classical instruments, vocals, dance, fine arts, ethnic folklore, folklore stylization, folklore show, dance of the peoples of the world, hip-hop show, acrobatic dance, showdance, bollywood, classical Indian dance in solo, duets, small and large groups.

President of the Azerbaijan Dance Association, Aziz Azizov spoke about the main goal of the dance competition.

"The festival is aimed at increasing the interest of the younger generation in various spheres of culture, developing their creative abilities, identifying and supporting new talents. We are very happy that we help our children and young people realize themselves in art," said Aziz Azizov, expressing gratitude to the participants, artistic directors and jury members.

The winner of the Grand Prix was Javid Mammadov's team "Inci" (Baku), receiving the right to participate in the Azerbaijan Champions League.

The winners of the competition were the dance groups "Khamsa", "Gracia", "Turan" and "Nur dance".

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.