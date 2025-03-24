AFWEU to host Fashion Week Baku for first time

24 March 2025 15:50 (UTC+04:00)

On March 26-27, the Stone Chronicle Museum will host Fashion Week Baku, featuring over 10 renowned designers from Europe and Asia, organized by AFWEU, Azernews reports.

The national director is Gulnara Khalilova, the head of the Azerbaijan National Clothing Center, a member of the Eurasian Association of Ethno Designers, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies.

The general producer is Aydin Acik, the founder of AFWEU Fashion Week and a Turkish designer.

AFWEU represents Asia, Africa, America, and Europe. Its main mission is to spread a universal language of fashion and culture, discover new talents, and help them gain recognition on the international stage.

AFWEU has been held in many countries and will take place in Azerbaijan for the first time.

The project aims to offer a unique experience where history and culture intersect with fashion. Reflecting the rich cultural heritage and history of Baku, the Stone Chronicle Museum was chosen as the ideal venue for this year's Fashion Week.

Designers will present modern and innovative collections, with each show prepared around concepts reflecting the aesthetic and artistic values of cultural elements.

There will also be special performances aimed at developing the fashion industry. Guests will have the opportunity to interact with the designers.

The exhibition will foster cooperation between artists and designers both locally and internationally, contributing to the development of tourism and the economy.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az,Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.