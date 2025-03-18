Culture Minister meets with winner of "Yüksəliş" competition [PHOTOS]

18 March 2025 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli has met with a winner of the fourth "Yüksəliş" competition, Sabuhi Goyushev, as part of the mentoring program, Azernews reports citing the ministry.

The minister congratulated all the winners of the competition, wishing them career success. He emphasized that, as one of the project managers, he will continue to closely cooperate with the winners, sharing his experience and helping to reveal their potential.

In turn, Sabuhi Goyushev and the Head of Exams and Human Resources of Yüksəliş competition Elmira Mammadova expressed gratitude for the opportunity and warm welcome.

They pointed out that it is very valuable for the winners of the competition to receive guidance from the minister and use his personal experience for their career and personal growth.

The competition "Yüksəliş" was established by the Order of President Ilham Aliyev dated July 26, 2019.

Its main goal is to identify and support promising leaders aged 21 to 51 with a high intellectual level and at least two years of management experience, as well as to create a bank of the country's personnel reserve.