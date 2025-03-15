Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend Iftar ceremony with mothers of martyrs [PHOTOS]

15 March 2025 00:49 (UTC+04:00)

On March 14, with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, another Iftar ceremony was organized during the holy month of Ramadan.

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and Arzu Aliyeva attended the Iftar ceremony, which brought together members of martyr families from various regions and remote villages of Azerbaijan, war veterans, and gazis.

During the event, verses from the Holy Quran were recited, and prayers were offered for the souls of the martyrs.

Speakers at the ceremony highlighted the bravery of the heroic Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, as well as the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from Armenian occupation. They also paid tribute to the heroism of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan's independence and territorial integrity.

Additionally, well-wishes were expressed for the country and its people, including prosperity, peace, and stability. Prayers were offered for the martyrs, health was wished for the veterans, strength for the valiant Azerbaijani Army, and gratitude was extended to the country’s leadership.

The event, organized within the framework of the “My Son is a Hero” project by “Fire Land Group,” was supported by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture. It also featured performances by prominent Azerbaijani artists.

A series of events are organized as part of the “My Father is a Hero” and “My Son is a Hero” projects, honoring the memory of fallen heroes and involving their families. These events, attended by martyr families, have been organized in various regions across the country.