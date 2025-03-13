FantazEU: Exhibition 'Our Green World' opens in Baku [PHOTOS]

13 March 2025 15:36 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

As part of the FantazEU cultural festival at the Ambassadors Cultural Club, the children's art exhibition "Our Green World," organized by the European Union with the support of the Arts Council Azerbaijan, have been inaugurated, Azernews reports.

The exhibition was curated by Sona Guliyeva. Students from two children's art schools participated in the project, showcasing their works dedicated to ecology and the importance of preserving nature.

Head of the Arts Council Azerbaijan Dadash Mammadov noted that the FantazEU festival, aimed at preserving cultural heritage and fostering international cooperation, will continue to delight audiences with a variety of events focusing on art, ecology, and traditions.

EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Péter Mihalko emphasized that this is one of the most impressive exhibitions he has seen during his years of work in the country.

"We live on this planet together, and it is our common home. That is why it was decided to organize an exhibition dedicated to our green world. It is amazing to see children's perspectives on the environment, as they perceive reality as it is and express it through art. Our responsibility is to ensure them a bright future. Their works reflect not only how they see the world now, but also how they want it to be. Inspired by their perceptions, we must strive to preserve our planet," noted Péter Mihalko.

Gratitude was expressed to the Arts Council Azerbaijan and the children's art schools for their contribution to the development of creativity and environmental education among the youth, highlighting the high level of the works presented, and it was noted that such initiatives promote cultural exchange and awareness of the importance of protecting the environment.

Media partners of the event are Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az, and Azernews.Az.