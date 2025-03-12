Baku, Tashkent reach agreement in field of national dance art [PHOTOS]

12 March 2025 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The management team of the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Tashkent has visited the Uzbekistan State Academy of Choreography at the invitation of the academy, Azernews reports.

During a productive meeting between Akif Marifli, the director of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center, and Shukhrat Tokhtasimov, the rector of the Uzbekistan State Academy of Choreography, there was a strong focus on enhancing cooperation between the two nations in the areas of culture, art, education, and science.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both parties reached an agreement to formalize their partnership through a memorandum of understanding.

This memorandum aims to strengthen ties in the realm of national dance art, promote the exchange of expertise, and facilitate the implementation of joint projects between the respective cultural institutions of the two countries.

Note that the Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center in Tashkent plays a special role in the Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations in the fields of culture, science, education, and tourism.

The center was opened on September 27, 2010, with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Since then, the cultural center has successfully implemented a number of projects, aimed at strengthening the ties between the two countries.