Culture Ministry arranges event to assess institutional activities and opportunities [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijan Culture Ministry has conducted an event themed "Behind the Scenes: Report, Discussion and New Opportunities" aimed at evaluating the activities of its institutions, Azernews reports.

During his address, Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli emphasized the key objectives of the country's cultural policy.

The minister underlined that President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva have always paid attention to the development of Azerbaijani culture, demonstrating considerable support for initiatives in this sector.

Adil Karimli stressed the importance of institutions within the Culture Ministry aligning their activities with the established goals.

In his speech, the minister outlined the primary aims of the meeting, which included promoting accountability and transparency among institutions, fostering team spirit among employees, and enhancing skills for collective cooperation and collaborative efforts.

The event featured a series of panel discussions. The first panel, moderated by Oleg Amirbayov, an advisor to the Culture Minister, focused on "Behind the Scenes: The Current State of Theaters, Work Done, and Future Outlook."

The second panel, titled "Behind the Exhibits: Preserving Cultural Heritage in Museums and State Reserves," was led by Konul Jafarova, head of the Ministry's Museum and Movable Cultural Heritage Sector.

It featured presentations from director of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum Amina Malikova, director of the Azerbaijan National Art Museum Shirin Malikova, director of the Gobustan National Historical and Artistic Reserve Vugar Isayev.

The third panel, "Behind the Sounds: Today's Concert Industry, Achievements, and New Perspectives," was also moderated by a Culture Minister advisor, Jahangir Salimkhanov.

The final panel discussed "Behind the Lines: Dynamics of Library Development, Achievements, and Challenges in the New Era."

At the conclusion of each discussion, attendees were encouraged to ask questions, fostering interaction and engagement.

During the event, the winner of the "Yuksalish" competition was honored with a certificate of merit.

Moreover, medals for "For Distinction in Civil Service," awarded by presidential decree, were presented to esteemed individuals. The ministry also recognized several employees with honorary certificates for their contributions.

To close the event, attendees enjoyed a series of musical performances.