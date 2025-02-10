Mugham Center honors memory of distinguished mugham researcher [PHOTOS]

10 February 2025 17:32 (UTC+04:00)

International Mugham Center has organized a memorial evening dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the birth of the distinguished mugham researcher, poet, publicist, writer, member of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union and the Azerbaijan Union of Journalists, PhD in Philology Gulhuseyn Kazimli (1950-2024), Azernews reports.

The guests of the evening were presented with the book by Turan Ibrahimov "Life as Mugham" and a video dedicated to Gulhuseyn Kazimli.

The speakers, the head of the Translation and Literary Relations Center of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union Asad Jahangir, the director of the International Mugham Center, Honored Artist Sahib Pashazade, researcher, doctor of technical sciences, scientist Turan Ibrahimov noted the great contribution of Gulhuseyn Kazimli to the study and preservation of the ancient musical heritage of the Azerbaijani people - mugham, shared their memories.

It was pointed out that mugham and literature have always occupied a special place in the heart of Gulhuseyn Kazimli. His books, created on the basis of research dedicated to famous mugham singers, are a valuable contribution to national art.

Gulhuseyn Kazimli (1950-2024) was born in Jabrayil. He graduated from the State Pedagogical Institute. Kazimli worked at the Azerbaijan State Committee for Television and Radio Broadcasting, the Supreme Control Inspectorate under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Department of Affairs of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, the central office of the State Real Estate Registry Service. He was the editor-in-chief of the newspaper "Torpaq" of the State Committee of Azerbaijan on Land and Cartographic Issues. Kazimli was also a member of the working group of the Azerbaijan Commission on Combating Corruption.

For many years, Gulhuseyn Kazimli headed and conducted research work, mugham evenings, creative events, and anniversaries of famous cultural figures at the International Mugham Center.

He is the author of more than twenty books, research, and work on the history of the mugham in Azerbaijan. His poems were used to write works by prominent composers Shafiga Akhundova, Azer Rzayev, Ogtay Radjabov, Tofig Babayev, Afsar Javanshirov, Nariman Mammadov, and others. These works were performed by People's Artists Baba Mirzoyev, Zaur Rzayev, Flora Kerimova, Eldar Akhundov, Ogtay Aghayev, Eyvaz Hasanov, Sakina Ismayilova, and many others.

The concert program featured People's Artists Teyyub Aslanov, and Anvar Sadigov, Honored Artists Tarana Valizade, Sevinj Sariyeva, Gulistan Aliyeva, Ilkin Ahmadov, as well as the soloists of the International Mugham Center Nisbat Sadrayeva, Elgiz Aliyev, Murad Lachin, who performed mughams and songs based on the words of Gulhuseyn Kazimli.

Their performances were accompanied by an instrumental ensemble led by tar player Rustam Muslimov. Readers Samray Aliyeva and Huseynaga Aslanov recited poems.

In conclusion, Valida Kazimli, the widow of Gulhuseyn Kazimli, on behalf of the family members, thanked everyone who supported the organization of the event.