Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation highlights legacy of Hungarian Turkologist [PHOTOS]

Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and the Hungarian Embassy in Azerbaijan have organized an event dedicated to István Mandoki Kongo, a prominent Hungarian Turkologist, whose 80th birthday is celebrated this year, Azernews reports.

The event took place at the foundation headquarters and was attended by ambassadors and diplomats from Turkish states in Azerbaijan, representatives from foreign affairs and culture ministries, as well as representatives from scientific circles.

President of Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, Professor Aktoty Raimkulova spoke about the achievements of István Mandoki Kongo, a renowned scholar in linguistics and ethnography from Hungary, which is an observer state of the organization.

She noted that Mandoki dedicated most of his life to studying the culture, language, and history of Turkic peoples. A. Raimkulova emphasized that thanks to Mandoki's contributions to the development of Turkology, a bridge has been built, strengthening Hungarian-Turkish friendship through his scholarly works.

The Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Tamás József Torma, highlighted Hungary's status as an observer member of the Turkish Council since 2018.

He emphasized that Hungary attaches great importance to the unity of Turkish states and peoples.

Subsequently, the Ambassadors of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan in Azerbaijan, Bahrom Ashrafkhanov and Maksat Mamıtkanov, respectively, expressed their confidence that the existing brotherly and friendly relations between their countries would strengthen even further.

During the event, the renowned Hungarian Turkologist David Somfai Kara, a member of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences, and Gergely Agócs, a researcher from the House of Hungarian Heritage, made presentations on István Mandoki Kongo's life and work, as well as the Kipchak-Turk-Hungarian relations.

Later, a noted political and state figure, Hasan Hasanov, spoke about the historical relations between Hungary and the Turkish world, emphasizing that the cultural and historical ties between our peoples have ancient roots. He noted that Hungary's integration with the Turkish world has strengthened in recent times, occurring on the basis of both economic and cultural interests, with Hungary's status as an observer member of the Turkish Council serving as an example of this process.

He also stressed the importance Hungary places on the ancient Turkish heritage and common cultural roots, which further solidifies this cooperation.

Established in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third nations.

The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs.

The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz