Azerbaijani, Turkish melodies thrill audience [PHOTOS]

International Mugham Centre has hosted a magnificent concert, co-organised by the Baku office of the Yunus Emre Institute and the Turkish Music Education Foundation, Azernews reports.

At the opening of the evening, the founder of the Turkish Music Education Foundation, Fikret Erkay, expressed his joy at holding the concert programme in brotherly Azerbaijan.

"We have come to the ancient city of Baku with great love, where we feel at home, and we are happy to present Turkish compositions that come from our soul and heart," said Fikret Erkay.

Head of the Baku office of the Yunus Emre Institute, Selçuk Karakılıç, said that classical Turkish music is a high art that demonstrates the broad boundaries, intercultural diversity, and tolerance of ancient Turkish culture.

"Old music is the sounds of the soul that will never age in Turkiye; it encompasses all spheres of life, embodying the great culture of our country. It is a voice that continues traditions and represents the true sound of our culture. Old music showcases Turkiye's cultural diversity and its rich heritage," he said.

Turkish political expert Nur Tugba Aktay emphasised that Turkish musical culture is a treasure trove of values, diverse and unique, penetrating the souls of millions.

"The development of cultural ties between the brotherly Turkiye and Azerbaijan is of great significance for the unity and strength of the Turkic world. Today, we once again express this deeply rooted friendship, brotherhood, and solidarity through the universal language of music," he noted.

During the concert programme, renowned Turkish soloist Burcu Göktürk, accompanied by an ensemble, performed works by famous representatives of Turkish classical music, including Selahaddin Pınar, Sadettin Kaynak, Munir Nurettin Selçuk, and Avni Anıl.

Well-known Azerbaijani songs were also performed at the concert. The evening was hosted by Kamila Babayeva.

Among the guests were prominent figures in culture and representatives of the public, who welcomed the concert programme with applause.

