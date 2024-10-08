People's Poet Ramiz Rovshan presents his new work at Baku Int'l Book Fair [PHOTOS]

The poet also recited several of his poems, answered questions from readers, and signed his books for them.

Organised by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the 10th Baku International Book Fair is timed to the 530th anniversary of the birth of the brilliant Azerbaijani poet and thinker Muhammad Fuzuli (1494–1556).

The book fair has gathered 56 foreign organisations from 18 countries representing 4 continents, 110 local publishing houses, and book art enterprises.

Renowned writers and poets, scholars, and young authors from Turkiye, Ireland, Germany, Venezuela, and other countries have been invited to take part in the 10th Baku International Book Fair.

The book fair features a rich program, more than 300 events, including master classes for children and adults, book presentations on inclusivity and other relevant topics, autograph sessions, conferences, symposiums, competitions, reading and music evenings, and platforms for cooperation between book industry entities.

Special buses are organised to transport visitors to the Baku Expo Centre from the metro stations "The Academy of Sciences," "28 May," and "Koroglu."

The 10th Baku International Book Fair is open for visits every day from 10:00 until 20:00. Entry is free. The book fair runs until October 8.

