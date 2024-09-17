Play based on Kyrgyz writer's work captivates enthusiasts [PHOTOS]

17 September 2024 15:52 (UTC+04:00)

"Mother's Field" is a touching narrative by the outstanding Kyrgyz writer and playwright Chinghiz Aitmatov about the fate of a simple Kyrgyz woman, whose great strength helped her overcome all the misfortunes that befell her.

Inspired by this work, the Baku Municipal Theater presented a performance on the stage of the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater, marking the opening of the new theatrical season, Azernews reports. The staging of the play was organized with the support of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation.

At the opening, a minute of silence was observed in honor of the martyrs.

The Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan Maksat Mamytkanov emphasized the special significance of brotherly relations with Azerbaijan and noted that the countries and peoples are connected by historical and cultural roots, which provide a solid foundation for further development and strengthening of ties.

The plot centers around old Tolgonai, an indefatigable worker, wise and deeply humane, who, in her later years, holds conversations with the land and her beloved field. The land, labor, and family were the sources of her joy. The war took away her most precious belongings.

The old woman, a mother, lost her husband and sons in the war and suffered severe injuries from bandits, yet she did not lose her spirit; she remained a person with a big, open soul. She continues to fight against injustice, defending the right to life and the happiness of her grandchildren and other children.

The heroes of the work are modest workers of Kyrgyzstan, passionate patriots connected by thousands of threads to the past, present, and future—not only of themselves but also of their people. By telling the world about the Kyrgyz, the writer reveals the soul of his native people and makes it understandable and close to all.

The director is the People's Artist Marakhim Farzalibayov, the set designer is the Honored Cultural Worker Ilham Asgarov, the choreographer is the Honored Artist Bakhruz Vagifoglu, the head of the musical part is the Honored Cultural Worker Nazim Abidov, the lighting designer is Tarlan Alakbarli, the costume shop director is Leyla Akbarova, and the designer-decorator is Elnur Ekhtiramoglu. The work of Chinghiz Aitmatov was translated into Azerbaijani by Teymur Elchin.

The lead role was played by the Honored Artist Khusniya Murvatova. The cast includes Honored Artist Samaya Sadigova, Rashad Kesemenli, Tural Akhmed, Namig Javadof, Elchin Muradov, Ulviya Rza, Ismail Atakishiev, Zulfiya Mamedova, Gunel Ghamidova, Aynur Abbasova, and Arzu Aghayeva.

