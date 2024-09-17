"Maestro Path of Thunder" selected for Turkic World Int'l Documentary Film Festival

17 September 2024 13:54 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A documentary "Maestro: The Path of Thunder" has reached the final of the 9th Turkic World International Documentary Film Festival, Azernews reports.

The full-length documentary narrates about the life and work of the chief conductor of the Uzeyir Hajibayli State Symphony Orchestra, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Fuad Ibrahimov. The film was selected from three hundred competitive works.

The 9th Turkish World Documentary Film Festival has attracted considerable interest, receiving 300 submissions from nine nations.

The festival is held on the initiative of the Federation of Journalists of the Turkic World, the General Directorate of Cinema of the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism, International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), Union of Turkish World Municipalities (TDBB), Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and Turkiye's Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB).

The theme for this year is "Freedom for the Oppressed". Participating countries include Turkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Hungary, and North Macedonia.

In total, 12 full-length documentaries, 12 short documentaries and 12 student documentaries, as well as a number of other works by documentary filmmakers, have reached the final.

The gala evening and award ceremony will be held in Ankara on October 16-18. The winning films will be presented in nine countries.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz